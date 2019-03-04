Author
SÃO PAULO — Sociedade Rosas de Ouro (Golden Roses) has paid a beautiful tribute to the Armenian people on Sunday at São Paulo Brazil Carnival 2019 . The theme of the performance is “Viva Hayastan” with a colorful costume show.

The samba school performed in the early hours of Sunday at the Sambódromo do Anhembi in São Paulo. 500 Armenian community members participated in the procession.

The parade was divided into 5 themes: Paradise, Armenian Heroes, Christianity, Culture and Plaza de Armenia.

The show started by addressing the Armenian Genocide, referring to the martyrs who were killed in the desert and the rebirth of the Armenians, followed by the colors of the flag representing the bird Grunk, symbolic of Armenia.

The first float, “Splendor of Paradise in the Plains of Ararat”, referenced Adam and Eve and Noah’s Ark (which, according to the legend, docked at Mount Ararat).

The second float, “Cradle of Fascinating Warriors,” carried gigantic golden sculptures of King Tigranes the Great as well as Assyrian, Persian, Greek, Roman, and great Armenian warriors.

The third float “The Christian Faith Illuminating the Armenian People” showed the Armenian saints and apostles and history of Christianity in Armenia.

The fourth float carrying Mayr Hayastan (Mother Armenia) titled “Armenian Art – Inheritance of Your Children,” represented Armenian culture and referenced some of its great figures such as Charles Aznavour. Also it featured Mesrob Mashdots, creator of the Armenian alphabet.

In conclusion, Sociedade Rosas de Ouro successfully presented the beauty of Armenia and its culture with a spectacular show.

Watch the full parade:
\

