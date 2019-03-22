Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 1 people.
Facebook 1
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — Armenia is represented at the Ancient Civilizations Forum that kicked off in La Paz, the capital city of Bolivia. Our country is represented by the Director of the “Matenadaran” Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan and senior specialist at the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography of RA NAS Arsen Bobokhyan.

The Ancient Civilizations Forum was launched in 2016 at the initiative of Greece and China and serves as a platform of cooperation and dialogue aimed at preserving cultural values and encouraging cooperation in the sphere of cultural heritage. Bolivia, Egypt, Iraq, Iran , Italy, and Peru are the founding members of the Forum. India and Mexico have an observer status. Armenia joint the Forum as a full member in July 3, 2018.

As the press service at Matenadaran reported, Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan will present a report on the topic of Old Armenian and its role in forming culture.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Gaidz Youth Organization Donates Over 100 Bags of Clothing to Orphans in Armenia

PASADENA, CA – Hundreds of participants dropped off bags of clothing for…
  • MassisPost
  • Posted on

Eiffel Tower Goes Dark in Memory of Armenian Genocide Victims

PARIS — The Eiffel Tower in Paris went dark today in commemoration…

Azerbaijani Side Blocks OSCE Monitors Access to its Front­Lines

YEREVAN — On May 22, in accordance with the arrangement reached with…

Abducted Armenian Boys Found in The Netherlands, Fugitive Fathers Arrested

Two Westchester brothers accused of kidnapping their sons in July 2008 and…
  • MassisPost
  • Posted on