Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 1 people.
Facebook 1
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

LONDON — Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan caught the eye as Arsenal ran riot against Bournemouth at the Emirates and was named Man of the Match for a third Consecutive time, Mirror says.

The Armenian was on the scoresheet, linking up brilliantly with Mesut Ozil to make it 2-0 after the German had opened the scoring in north London on Wednesday, February 27. Mkhitaryan also provided two assists later on.

A nightmare moment for Matteo Guendouzi saw Lys Mousset pull one back for Bournemouth before Laurent Koscielny re-established the two-goal cushion after the break.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 16th Premier League goal of the season made it 4-1 before Alexandre Lacazette completed the scoring with a free-kick.

Mkhitaryan scored and provided an assist for Lacazette as the Gunners secured a 2-0 win against Southampton on Sunday.

The victory was enough to move Unai Emery’s side up to fourth ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

World Premiere of “100 Aprils” at Rogue Machine

LOS ANGELES — Rogue Machine Theatre (2017 Ovation Award “Best Season,” and…

Re-Consecration of St. Giragos Armenian Church in Diyarbakir

DIYARBAKIR — St. Giragos (Surp Giragos) Armenian Church in Turkey’s southeastern province…
  • MassisPost
  • Posted on

SDHP Uruguay Conveys Armenian Genocide Centennial Message During Presidential Inauguration

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay – On the occasion of the inauguration of President-elect Tabaré…

ACA and GYO Partake in California Democratic Party Convention

SAN DIEGO, CA – A delegation of members from the Armenian Council…
  • MassisPost
  • Posted on