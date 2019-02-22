LOS ANGELES – The American Armenian Rose Float Association (AARFA) has announced that it has been invited by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association to present a new Armenian rose float at the next Pasadena Tournament of Roses, on January 1, 2020. This will be the sixth consecutive year that an Armenian rose float will participate in the world-renowned event.

The most recent Armenian rose float, which carried the theme “Chanting Stones: Karahunj,” celebrated the greatness of Armenian culture, echoing the general theme of the 130th Pasadena Tournament of Roses, “The Melody of Life.” On New Year’s Day, 2019, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses was seen by close to 700,000 spectators in Pasadena, as well as a global audience in 140 countries and territories.

Last month, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association announced the 2020 tournament’s general theme, which is “The Power of Hope.” Accordingly, the AARFA is already at work, seeking to conceive the design of the next Armenian rose float and mobilize the Armenian community for ensuring the float’s success. As in the past, the AARFA elected a new Board this month, and is initiating a new campaign for rallying grassroots support.

The Armenian rose float was launched in 2014. One of its major proponents was Stepan Partamian, a founding member of the AARFA who has served on its Board ever since its establishment that year. Partamian stepped down from the AARFA Board this month, as he plans to move to Armenia in June and focus on developing his Genolive project.

“Today, as our vision of participating in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses has become a wonderful reality, I am turning to my next major project, the Genolive initiative, confident that the newly-elected Board of the AARFA will do a marvelous job,” Partamian said.

“To date, we have successfully showcased five Armenian floats, with the help of all our benefactors and volunteers. Let’s keep it going,” said Arthur Kokozian, a member of the AARFA Board.

Toward the implementation of the 2020 Armenian rose float, tax-deductible contributions can be made online at www.aarfa.org or sent to the following address: American Armenian Rose Float Association, P.O. Box 60005, Pasadena, CA 91116.