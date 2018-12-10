Top Posts
Home Armenia Voting Rights of RA Citizens Restored
ArmeniaFeaturedHunchakianNewsPolitics

Voting Rights of RA Citizens Restored

December 10, 2018

The Social Democrat Hunchakian Party’s Central Committee congratulates the citizens of the Republic of Armenia on conducting fair, free and transparent snap parliamentary elections.

Regardless of the results, this election is a victory not only for Armenian citizens, but for all Armenians. For decades, through the use of violence, fraud, and election rigging, the rights of Armenian citizens have been restored today as they had the opportunity to not only vote for their favorite candidates again, but also ensure that every vote is meaningful. This is undoubtedly one of the greatest achievements of the velvet revolution.

We hope that this election will be the beginning of a new political culture in Armenia. One based on democratic principles, where the overriding struggle will not be based on an individual or a group’s narrow interest, but rather one of policy and ideological outlook.

We also congratulate the victorious parties and hope the newly elected National Assembly and future government will immediately immerse themselves with overcoming the many challenges facing the country, for the sake of a democratic, socially just and prosperous Armenia.

Social Democrat Hunchakian Party
Central Committee

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Manchester United Sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Four-Year Deal

July 6, 2016

Armenia’s Air Force Marks 25th Anniversary of Establishment

June 26, 2017

Rep. Schiff Announces White House Will Display Armenian Orphan Rug

April 30, 2014

Karabakh Residents Meet OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs With Protest

May 19, 2014

Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Donate $30 Million to UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine

October 14, 2016

The Discrimination of the Georgian Orthodox Church Against the Armenian Apostolic Church

June 15, 2014

When Journalists Are Called “Enemy of the People”

October 28, 2018

AUA Organizes Ecotourism Conference

March 22, 2016

Tigran Paskevychian’s “Oh, Fatherland, Cold and Sweet” Documentary at Ararat-Eskijian Museum

December 1, 2016

Key Summit On Armenia’s Eurasian Union Bid Cancelled

July 4, 2014

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.