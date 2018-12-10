Voting Rights of RA Citizens Restored

The Social Democrat Hunchakian Party’s Central Committee congratulates the citizens of the Republic of Armenia on conducting fair, free and transparent snap parliamentary elections.

Regardless of the results, this election is a victory not only for Armenian citizens, but for all Armenians. For decades, through the use of violence, fraud, and election rigging, the rights of Armenian citizens have been restored today as they had the opportunity to not only vote for their favorite candidates again, but also ensure that every vote is meaningful. This is undoubtedly one of the greatest achievements of the velvet revolution.

We hope that this election will be the beginning of a new political culture in Armenia. One based on democratic principles, where the overriding struggle will not be based on an individual or a group’s narrow interest, but rather one of policy and ideological outlook.

We also congratulate the victorious parties and hope the newly elected National Assembly and future government will immediately immerse themselves with overcoming the many challenges facing the country, for the sake of a democratic, socially just and prosperous Armenia.

Social Democrat Hunchakian Party

Central Committee