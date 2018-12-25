Not to Betray the Revolution is a Big Challenge, Armenia’s President Says

YEREVAN (Armradio) — Armenia can proudly tell the world it can do a revolution without bloodshed, President Armen Sarkissian says.

Speaking to the Indian WION TV, President Sarkissian said there are great expectations and positive energy in the streets, as it usually happens after revolutions.

“The next big challenge is not to betray the revolution,” he said.

“In the 21st century people will be demanding more justice in the country, demanding no corruption and institutions in place to keep the country free of corruption. Then democracy should be developed further, and the economy must start running much faster,” the president said.

According to him, to achieve the whole spectrum in a short period of time will be a huge challenge. To achieve this, he said, people must believe they are part of the solution, or they are the solution.