Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenian Government Planning $2.5 Billion Additional Defense Spending
ArmeniaFeaturedNews

Armenian Government Planning $2.5 Billion Additional Defense Spending

December 14, 2018

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — The Armenian government is planning around $2.5 billion worth of additional defense spending over the next five years, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on Thursday.

Strengthening Armenia’s armed forces will be one of the government’s chief priorities, Pashinian said at the first cabinet meeting held since his My Step bloc’s landslide victory in the December 9 parliamentary elections.

“Over the next five years we must be able to invest around $2.5 billion in the development of the armed forces,” he told ministers. “We must work very hard towards raising that sum. I’m talking about additional funding, a part of which should be spent on improving the economic plight of military personnel.”

Pashinian did not specify potential sources of the extra defense spending that would be equivalent to nearly three-quarters of Armenia’s entire state budget for next year.

The 2019 budget calls for a 25 percent rise in military spending which would total 309 billion drams ($638 million). The Armenian defense budget is projected to increase by 18 percent this year, reflecting a continuing arms race with Azerbaijan.

Pashinian did not shed light on additional arms acquisitions envisaged by him. His government seems to be sticking to a 7-year plan to “modernize” the Armenian military that was adopted by former President Serzh Sarkisian’s administration in January 2018. Few details of that plan have been made public.

The premier said his government will also strive to significantly boost the domestic defense industry. He said its “substantial development” is essential for “turning Armenia into a hi-tech country.”

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

The President of Lebanon Michel Suleiman Visiting Armenia

December 10, 2011

Armenia Fund Telethon 2014 Raises Over 12 Million Dollars!

November 28, 2014

Kessab Armenians Receive Armenian Passports

September 9, 2014

Opposition Candidates Assaulted in Yerevan

April 17, 2012

Adrienne Alexanian to Speak on “Forced into Genocide: Memoirs of an Armenian Soldier in the Ottoman Turkish Empire”

October 25, 2017

Richard Hovannisian to Lecture on Smyrna Catastrophe at Western Diocese

January 17, 2013

Former CIA Director to Lobby for Turkish Government in Washington

May 11, 2015

US Allocates Funds to Assist Armenian Justice Sector

September 10, 2014

Armenian Man Dies in Azerbaijani Captivity

October 5, 2010

Census 2011: Armenia\’s Population has Declined to 2,871,509

February 8, 2012

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.