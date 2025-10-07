LOS ANGELES, CA — The Armenian Council of America (ACA) has sent a formal letter to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urging the U.S. Department of State to implement critical safeguards for the proposed Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) initiative.

In its communication, the ACA expressed strong support for the United States’ leadership in fostering peace and connectivity in the South Caucasus but emphasized that such efforts must not compromise Armenia’s territorial integrity or national security.

The letter, addressed to Secretary Rubio, outlines several key recommendations to ensure that TRIPP promotes regional stability while protecting Armenia’s sovereignty, including:

Ensuring equitable economic participation for Armenia in all TRIPP-related transit revenues.

Establishing robust safeguards to prevent illicit trafficking and cross-border criminal activity.

Guaranteeing credible, Western-backed security oversight of border and corridor zones.

Restricting military presence to Armenian and U.S. security forces only.

Mandating the withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from occupied Armenian territories.

Securing humanitarian commitments for the release and safe return of Artsakh Armenians.

“America’s leadership in this process is indispensable,” said Sevak Khatchadorian, Chairman of the ACA Board of Directors. “The TRIPP can become a genuine pathway to peace and prosperity—but only if it protects Armenia’s sovereignty and ensures equal participation for all regional partners.”

The ACA reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the U.S. government to support initiatives that foster lasting peace, democratic stability, and mutually beneficial economic growth between the United States and Armenia.

FULL LETTER

The Honorable Marco Rubio

Secretary of State

U.S. Department of State

2201 C Street, N.W.

Washington, D.C. 20005

Dear Secretary Rubio:

On behalf of the Armenian Council of America (ACA) and Armenian Americans, we extend our sincere appreciation for your decades of leadership in strengthening U.S.–Armenia relations. We are particularly grateful for your commitment to advancing peace and stability in the South Caucasus through the Joint Declaration between the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, as well as the forward-looking Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of the United States and the Republic of Armenia.

For over three decades, Armenian Americans have called for principled and sustained U.S. engagement in the South Caucasus to help achieve a just and lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We are encouraged by the renewed diplomatic efforts of the United States under your leadership and that of President Trump, including engagement in both Turkey–Armenia and Armenia–Azerbaijan relations.

The Armenian Council of America, with the broad support of the Armenian American community, fully supports the success of the proposed Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP). We believe this initiative can only succeed if it promotes peace, prosperity, and sovereignty across all South Caucasus nations—without undermining the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia.

While we welcome America’s efforts to enhance regional connectivity and expand trade relations, these goals must not come at the expense of Armenia’s security or the credibility of U.S. leadership in the region. Accordingly, the ACA respectfully proposes the following measures to ensure the TRIPP’s success and legitimacy:

Equitable Economic Participation: The Republic of Armenia should receive the majority share of all transit fees generated along the TRIPP. Robust Safeguards: Comprehensive safeguards—consistent with Armenian law—must be established to prevent drug trafficking, human trafficking, arms smuggling, and other illicit activities along the TRIPP. Credible Security Guarantees: Security along the Armenia–Azerbaijan border and along key TRIPP corridors must be guaranteed by U.S., European, or other credible Western security forces. Restricted Military Presence: Only Armenian and U.S. security forces should have responsibility for ensuring the safety, security, and economic integrity of the TRIPP. Restoration of Sovereignty: All Azerbaijani forces currently occupying internationally recognized Armenian territory must withdraw fully, and reciprocal transit routes through Azerbaijan must be opened to Armenia. Humanitarian Commitments: Azerbaijan must release all ethnic Armenians unlawfully detained within its borders and allow the safe and unfettered return of Artsakh Armenians to their ancestral homeland as an essential step toward reconciliation.

We believe these provisions are fair, pragmatic, and essential to achieving durable peace.

Implementing them would strengthen America’s standing in the region, increase the likelihood of success for U.S.-led diplomatic initiatives, and foster confidence-building measures necessary for a genuine and lasting peace. U.S. oversight of the TRIPP is, in our view, indispensable to ensuring its integrity and success.

Moreover, a secure and stable Armenia will invite further U.S. investment, trade and cooperation in key industries such as tourism, technology, and nuclear energy—creating tangible benefits for both nations.

We deeply value President Trump and your commitment to peace and look forward to continued partnership in advancing the shared interests of the American and Armenian peoples toward a safer, more prosperous, and more just future.

Sincerely,

Sevak Khatchadorian

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Armenian Council of America