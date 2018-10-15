“A Dreamer’s World” Art Exhibit In Glendale & Pasadena

GLENDALE — The general public, art lovers & art collectors are cordially invited to a great art exhibit of accomplished painter Gevorg “Endza” Babakhanyan from Etchmiadzin-Armenia to be held at Roslin Art Gallery in Glendale ( October 25-Oct. 31 ) & at A.G.B.U. Vatche & Tamar Manoukian Center/Boyajian Hall in Pasadena (November 2-Nov. 4), 2018.

The “A Dreamer’s World” art exhibit’s opening night reception at Roslin Art Gallery in Glendale will be on Thursday, October 25, between the hours of 7 pm to 10 pm. The art exhibit will run thru October 31.

The “A Dreamer’s World ” art exhibit’s opening night reception at Boyajian Hall in Pasadena will be on Friday, November 2, between the hours of 7 pm to 10 pm. The art exhibit will run thru November 4.

The admission will be free and all are welcome. The artist “Endza” will also be present to greet the guests at the exhibit.

“Endza” Gevorg Babakhanyan was born in 1968 in Armenia. In 1985 he graduated from local primary school with academic excellence. In 1991 he graduated from the Fine Arts University, Yerevan, Armenia. Between the years 1990-92 he has acted at Yerevan “Nork” Theater. During the years 1992-95 he studied at the Armenian Theological Seminary, Jerusalem and was ordained as a priest in 1995. He has served as a priest in Haifa and Tel Aviv between 2000-2005. In 2003 he graduated from the Jerusalem Art Studio and in 2008 graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts, Venice, Italy. In 2010 he became the art director of the “Machanents” Theater, Cross of Armenian Unity, NGO in Etchmiadzin.

Since 1995, “Endza” has held numerous group and personal exhibitions in Armenia, Belarus, Canada, France, Germany, Jordan, Israel, Italy, Malta, Palestine,Russia, Tunisia, UAE, United States and elsewhere.

Part of the proceeds from the exhibit will help the renovation and construction of Children & Youth Cultural Center in Karvajar-Artsakh.

Roslin Art Gallery is located at 415 E. Broadway, Suite 100,Glendale, CA 91205. A.G.B.U. Vatche & Tamar Manoukian Center/Boyajian Hall is located at 2495 E. Mountain St., Pasadena, CA 91104.

For info. please contact 1-818-303-5566.