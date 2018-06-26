Top Posts
Rep. Schiff Attacked by Erdoğan Spokesman After Calling Out Turkey’s Descent into Authoritarianism

June 26, 2018

WASHINGTON D.C. – Today, after speaking out about the recent Turkish elections, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) was attacked by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin. Schiff has consistently called out President Erdoğan and the erosion of democratic checks and balances in Turkey under his increasingly autocratic rule.

On Monday, Schiff tweeted a message directed at the Trump Administration, which has a tendency to disregard the advice of advisors by congratulating authoritarian leaders upon their “reelection” and ignoring their blatant attacks on democracy:

Erdoğan “won” reelection in Turkey this weekend only by decimating the opposition through arrests, violence and squashing freedom of the press.

Turkey’s descent into autocracy is another reminder that democracy is under assault worldwide.

DO NOT CONGRATULATE.

President Erdoğan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, tweeted in response:

President Erdoğan certainly does not need YOUR @RepAdamSchiff congratulations. Turkish people have spoken up. You need to shut up.  

In response to Mr. Kalin’s tweet, Schiff said,“A fitting response from Erdoğan’s spokesman to criticism that the Turkish Leader is trying to silence his critics. Thanks, Mr. Kalin, for such swift proof of my point.”

Schiff has consistently spoken out against the rise of authoritarianism around the world and has specifically condemned Turkey’s swift descent in recent years, including before its most recent election this year.

