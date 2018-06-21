New Minister of Culture Lilit Makunts to Discuss Armenia’s Cultural Revolution at Glendale Library

GLENDALE – In her first official visit to Los Angeles, new Minister of Culture for the Republic of Armenia, Lilit Makunts will visit Glendale and discuss Armenia’s Cultural Revolution in a public talk to be held at the Downtown Central Library Auditorium at 222 E. Harvard Street in Glendale on Friday, June 29 at 7 pm. The presentation will begin at 7pm and will focus on recent cultural developments and her vision for the future. This will be followed by a public question and answer session, facilitated by Alec Mouhibian, Vice President of Productions & Programs for Creative Armenia.

Lilit Makunts was appointed Minister of Culture of the Republic of Armenia on May 12, 2018, as part of the newly-established government of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree to appoint Lilit Makunts based on the request of the Prime Minister.

“Glendale is honored to be hosting this event for Minister Makunts. I am proud that she has chosen to announce her vision for Armenia to the diaspora in our City,” said Mayor Zareh Sinanyan.

Previously, Makunts was a professor at the Russian Armenian University in Yerevan, and the head of Russian Armenian university department of International Cooperation. She holds a PhD in Philological Sciences. She has also worked as a contract specialist for the American Peace Corps and, since her student days, has been actively engaged in civic and political initiatives to promote democratic changes in Armenia.