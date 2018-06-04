Top Posts
Armenia: Post Velvet Revolution

June 4, 2018

Amidst protests, resignations and the establishment of a new government, the Republic of Armenia is in a unique situation to re-institute itself towards a democratic path. Yet, Armenia and its fledgling government face many obstacles.

To understand these recent developments and possible impediments, the Armenian Cultural Conservancy and the Armenian Council of America have invited guest speaker Dr. Hampig Sarafian, Chair of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party Central Committee, to discuss the recent events that led up to Armenia’s “Velvet Revolution,” and what short and long-term changes are needed to position Armenia towards a democratic and prosperous future.

The lecture will take place on Monday, June 18 at the Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Parrin Ave., Fresno, at 6:30 p.m. Reception; 7:00 p.m. Presentation.

