SDHP Central Committee Congratulates Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Newly elected Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia; Mr. Nikol Pashinyan,

Honorable Mr. Prime Minister,

On behalf of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Central Committee and the entire Hunchakian family, we sincerely congratulate you on the joyous occasion of being elected to the high and responsible post of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

The victory of the pan-national movement is clearly due to your unshakable will and infinite optimism, which united the entire Armenian nation, especially the youth, inspiring hope and faith towards the bright future of the homeland.

We are certainly aware of the fact that the problems and challenges accumulated over the years cannot be solved in one day, but require persistence, patience and perseverance. But we are convinced that the effort and vigor that you have instilled in the pan-national movement should now serve to create a truly free, independent and democratic Armenia.

Once again, we congratulate you and wish you strength, courage and success in your future endeavors.

S.D.H.P. Central Committee