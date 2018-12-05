Top Posts
ArmeniaFeaturedNewsPolitics

First-Ever Televised Candidates Debate Held in Armenia’s History

December 5, 2018

YEREVAN — Ten days into the election campaign, H-1 Public TV hosted the first-ever debate in Armenian history. The leaders of all eleven forces running for Parliament participated in the 3-hours televised debate.

CivilNet has provided a Live English translation of the event

Armenia will hold early parliamentary elections on December 9. The National Assembly was dissolved by virtue of law in early November after two failed attempts to elect Prime Minister. Acting PM Nikol Pashinian’s nomination for the post was more of formal character to ensure the constitutionality of the process. Pashinian resigned on October 16 to trigger early parliamentary elections.

