Top Posts
Home Armenian An Important Milestone for Western Armenian
ArmenianNewsTechnology

An Important Milestone for Western Armenian

February 7, 2018

LISBON — The Armenian Communities department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation enthusiastically welcomes the decision of SIL International to issue Western Armenian its own ISO code: HYW. This decision has a direct bearing on the revitalisation of Western Armenian. It allows this branch of the language to be uniquely identified in information systems and databases, enabling software engineers to develop electronic tools specific to Western Armenian. For example, the creation of Wikipedia, online translation services and dictionaries in Western Armenian will be greatly facilitated, not to mention the research undertaken by linguists, ethnographers and other experts. The ISO code confers, moreover, international recognition to Western Armenian as a distinct language branch which is important to advocate for online services and programmes provided by corporations in the field of information technologies.

“We are so pleased to see our collaboration with Wikimedia Armenia bear such an important result,” said Razmik Panossian, the Director of the Armenian Communities department at the Foundation. “We worked on the submission process together, and received invaluable support from international experts and prominent intellectuals, resulting in a very strong application.” The effective date for the use of the new code is 23 January 2018. The statement of Wikimedia Armenia in Armenian on receiving the HYW ISO code can be found here:   Արեւմտահայերէնը արդէն առանձին լեզուական կարգանիշ ունի

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Garo Paylan Sends Inquiry to Davutoglu Regarding Expropriation of Surp Giragos Church

March 29, 2016

Russian, Armenian PMs Discuss Yerevan Protests

July 9, 2015

Ümit Kurt Says Turkish Denial of Armenian Genocide Based on Lost Sense of Reality

February 11, 2016

Turkish Armenian Community Files Lawsuit Against Government – Calls for Permission to Elect New Patriarch

December 2, 2010

Bahraini Terrorism Suspect Arrested in Yerevan Airport

January 2, 2016

US House Members Call for Increased Economic Assistance to Armenia and Karabakh

May 23, 2011

Armenia Records 25% Rise in Number of Tourists

May 24, 2017

“Armenia” at the Metropolitan Museum, a Talk by Dr. Helen Evans

October 13, 2017

Representatives Ed Royce and Eliot Engel Introduce Turkey Christian Churches Accountability Act

April 3, 2014

Paros and Dadourian Foundations Partner for Implementation of Gyumri Winter Operation project

February 8, 2013

Leave a Reply