Aliyev’s Dream

These days, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s businesses are not running smoothly. The presidential elections, scheduled for the autumn, were unexpectedly brought forward and will take place in April. This unexplained change has caused a negative reaction from the opposition parties, who decided to boycott the upcoming elections, and thus, Aliyev already lost his international legitimacy.

During the New Azerbaijan Party’s conference, which was summoned to nominate him for the presidential elections, the Azeri dictator made new threats against Armenia.

Aliyev promised to return Yerevan and Syunik region in south-eastern Armenia to Azerbaijan. “This is our strategic objective, and we must gradually approach that goal, “Aliyev said.

In the face of these threats, official Yerevan issued a brief statement, indicating that the territorial claims against Armenia show the racist nature of the Azeri regime.

It is not the first time Aliyev makes such threats. Consequently, most people in Armenia do not take them seriously. On the contrary, many laugh it off as a pre-electoral populism. This being so, we should recall that Aliyev is fond of such dreams. Years ago he stated that if things continues the way they are, not many people will be left in Armenia, and “we will be able to reach Yerevan by walking”.

After successive defeats on the battlefields, Aliyev is well aware that he can not achieve his goal by military means. He is hoping that one day Armenia will be emptied and he will be able to travel to Yerevan without much obstacles.

The task of spoiling the enemy’s goals is the duty of our nation. By building a developed country and motivating the people to stay in their homeland Aliyev’s dreams will remain as such, only a dream.

MASSIS