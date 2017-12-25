Top Posts
Artsakh Alexander Lapshin: By Arresting Me Azerbaijan Increased the Number of Tourists Visiting Artsakh
Artsakh

Alexander Lapshin: By Arresting Me Azerbaijan Increased the Number of Tourists Visiting Artsakh

December 25, 2017

Trying to intimidate the whole world, Azerbaijan contributed to the growth of the tourist flow to Artsakh, blogger Alexander Lapshin wrote on Facebook.

“For me, the outgoing year 2017 was not an easy one, because almost 9 months of this year were spent in an Azerbaijani prison because of a trip to Artsakh. I happened to dive into the dirty dismantling quarrels of the Azerbaijani clans, learned about the family squabbles of the Aliyevs, I even had a ride on the personal plane of the Baku sultan’s wife, and I saw the bickering for power and oil money in this Muslim country”, writes Lapshin.

According to him, their racism and hatred is not only towards the Armenian people because of the conflict in Artsakh, but also towards any other non-Muslim nation. The calls for Jewish pogroms shouted by demonstrators outside the Baku court, where he was held, said a lot about the country, Lapshin said, adding that all the demonstrations are organized by the authorities.

“Trying to intimidate the whole world, dwarf Azerbaijan, on the contrary, contributed to the fact that in 2017 Artsakh was visited by almost twice as many tourists as a year earlier”, wrote Lapshin.

“Among them were my good friends from the Baltics: Alexander Alimov and Ivar Utinas from Latvia, Slava Gorbunov from Lithuania and many others. They shot a cool film about this wonderful land, its culture, people, nature, monuments and architecture. Watch it, I’m sure you would like to visit it, too!: he wrote.

