Multiple Blasts Rock Azeri Ammunition Depot Engulfed by Fire

BAKU (RT) — Multiple explosions have rocked an ammunition depot in Azerbaijan, where a fire broke out on Sunday morning. At least six people were injured in the incident. Residents of nearby villages have been evacuated.

The Azeri authorities would not immediately specify the location of the depot, but local media placed it in the Siazan District of north-eastern Azerbaijan.

Footage published by the news website oxu.az shows a road with cars passing by a massive column of smoke rising in the distance.

Health officials said six people injured by shrapnel were taken to hospital. Their lives are not in danger.

All six injured people are service members; five were released from hospital later in the day while the sixth was kept in for observation. Azeri officials described his condition as stable.

The national ambulance service said its response to the emergency was restricted because it could not risk sending medics closer to the scene due to the threat posed by the continuing explosions.

Several villages located in the immediate vicinity of the depot have been evacuated, the Azeri defense ministry said.

Several houses in the village Gilyazi, which is among those ordered to evacuate, were hit by projectiles coming from the depot, local officials told the media. The shells started fires in the buildings, with firefighters dealing with the spillover.

Shells also reportedly landed in several other locations in the area, but caused no damage.

A motorway linking the Azeri capital Baku with Russia was shut off in the wake of the incident.