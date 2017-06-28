Top Posts
Archbishop Aram Ateshyan Dismissed from Post of General Vicar of Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul

June 28, 2017

ISTANBUL — The Spiritual Council of Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate passed a decision on suspending Achbishop Aram Ateshyan’s powers as patriarchal vicar, Agos newspaper reported.

The Council’s session was held on June 28. Bishop Sahak Mashalyan said the decision was passed with 22 votes in favor and 2 against.

Earlier on May 24, Ateshyan made a statement saying he is ready to step down as patriarchal vicar, and invited the elected patriarchal locum tenens Archbishop Garegin Bekchian to Istanbul.

Nevertheless, Ateshyan did not resign.

On June 24, Bekchyan and Ateshyan held a meeting, where Ateshyan had said he doesn’t intend to resign.

