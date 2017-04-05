Top Posts
Senator Chuck Schumer and Mark Geragos Keynote Speakers at Times Square Armenian Genocide Commemoration
April 5, 2017

NEW YORK, NY – U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and powerhouse attorney Mark Geragos will speak at the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on Sunday, April 23, 2017 from 2-4 p.m.

Thousands will gather in Times Square (43rd St. & Broadway) to commemorate the first genocide of the 20th century. This historic event will pay tribute to the 1.5 million Armenians who were annihilated by the Young Turk Government of the Ottoman Empire. The commemoration will also celebrate the survival and spirit of the Armenian people, their rich heritage and global contributions and include the talented young voices of the Hovnanian Armenian School students, who will sing the Armenian and American national anthems and God Bless America. Presenters will include civic, religious, humanitarian, educational, cultural leaders and performing artists. This event is free and open to the public.

Events leading up to the commemoration include a genocide awareness walk-a-thon over the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday, April 22, 2017 followed by fellowship in Brooklyn Bridge Park as well as a young professionals event at City Perch in Fort Lee, New Jersey, where Olympians Migran Arutyunyan and mixed martial arts champion Albert Ghazaryan will be present and honored.

The 102nd Armenian Genocide Commemoration is organized by the Mid-Atlantic chapters of the Knights & Daughters of Vartan (www.kofv.org), an international Armenian fraternal organization headquartered in the United States, and co-sponsored by the Armenian General Benevolent Union (www.agbu.org), the Armenian Assembly of America (www.aaainc.org), the Armenian National Committee of America (www.anca.org), the Armenian Council of America and the Armenian Democratic League – Ramgavars.

Participating organizations include the Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, Prelacy of the Armenian Church of America, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Catholic Eparchy for U.S. and Canada, the Armenian Church Youth Organization of America (ACYOA), the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF-YOARF), Armenian youth organizations and university Armenian clubs.

For more information please visit, www.kofv.org/main/april232017 www.april24nyc.org, www.armenianradionj.net, www.theforgotten.org, www.armenian-genocide.org, www.twentyvoices.com or contact Taleen Babayan at april24nyc@gmail.com.

