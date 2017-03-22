ACA-PAC Issues Endorsements for Glendale Municipal Elections

GLENDALE — The Armenian Council of America-Political Action Committee (ACA-PAC) is proud to announce its endorsement of candidates for the April 4 Glendale municipal elections.

The endorsement process included a careful evaluation and analysis of the background of each candidate, their commitment to public service, actions they have taken towards promoting good governance in the City of Glendale for its citizens, and their future goals towards the prosperity and positive growth of the city.

ACA-PAC is pleased to announce the endorsement of Vrej Agajanian and Mark MacCarley for Glendale City Council, and Dr. Armina Gharpetian, Shant Sahakian, and Greg Krikorian for the Glendale Unified School District Board of Education.

As a business owner, and host of two international television broadcasting stations operating in Glendale, Vrej Agajanian has dedicated himself to being a public servant by educating the community on current events for the past 18 years.

A California certified engineer, Vrej Agajanian has held various high level position in several non-profits, and is the current president of the Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America, board member of the Glendale Police Foundation.

Among Vrej’s priorities as a Councilmember are; traffic and pedestrian safety, the environment, infrastructure policies, cutting red tape for small businesses, and protecting Glendale’s neighborhoods from over-development.

Raised in Glendale, Mark MacCarley went on to raise a family and run several businesses in Glendale, including a law firm. Among his other career commitments, he previously taught at Glendale College for over 10 years as an Adjunct Professor of Law and Real Estate.

Mark joined the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department soon after law school and continues to work as a Reserve Patrol Deputy and Narcotics Detective. After September 11, as reserve Army Officer, he was soon called back to Active Service, thereafter serving almost 11 years in duty stations around the world. He retired from the Army as a Major General.

In addition to serving various non-profits, Mark MacCarley was the founder and officer of the Verdugo Economic Council, and has also served as an advocate for “at risk youth” and for expanded mental health services. As a Board member of the Los Angeles/Burbank Red Cross and several local service clubs, including the Exchange Club and the Glendale Kiwanis Club, Mark MacCarley has devoted hundreds of hours to lending a helping hand to others in need.

Mark MacCarley is a champion of small business, who’s priorities including traffic and pedestrian safety, protecting Glendale’s neighborhoods from over-development and continuing to serve the young, the old, first generation resident as well as the lifelong residents who call Glendale home.

Dr. Armina Gharpetian who currently serves as President of GUSD Board of Education, is running unopposed in GUSD District C. Dr. Gharpetian is also a member of the Superintendent’s Facility Advisory Committee, an active PTA member, and currently serves on the Student Site Council at Verdugo Woodlands Elementary school.

Dr. Gharpetian has been a long-time resident of Glendale and an active community member. Dr. Gharpetian graduated from Glendale Community College and received a Bachelor’s degree from UCLA. Dr. Gharpetian continued her higher education and received a degree in Doctor of Dental Surgery from University of the Pacific, School of Dentistry in 1997.

Shant Sahakian who is running in GUSD District D, is a proud product of the Glendale Unified School District and a lifelong resident of Glendale with deep roots in the community. At the age of 14, while in middle school, he founded Sedna Solutions, a business in the art and technology sector that supports many local companies and non-profit organizations with their communication needs.

Shant’s entrepreneurial spirit is matched by his passion for community service and giving back to the community that has given him so much. Over the years, he has volunteered for local organizations that support Glendale’s youth, enhance the city’s public services, and serve the most vulnerable in the community. He currently serves as the Chair of Glendale Youth Alliance, President of Glendale Parks and Open Space Foundation, and appointed Commissioner of the City of Glendale Arts & Culture Commission. He is also currently serving on the Glendale Unified School District’s Student Attendance Review Board (SARB), Ascencia’s Board of Directors, and Armenian American Museum’s Development Committee.

Earlier this year, Sahakian received the prestigious “Man of the Year” Award from the Glendale Chamber of Commerce. Sahakian holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design with a Marketing Minor from California State University, Northridge (CSUN) and a Certificate in Marketing from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA Extension).

Greg Krikorian who currently serves as Clerk of GUSD Board of Education, is running for re-election in GUSD District B, located in the western part of Glendale.Krikorian is a founding member of the Glendale Educational Foundation. Krikorian was first elected to the GUSD Board of Education in 2001, making him the longest serving member. He has recently been appointed to the California School Board Association.

Greg is also Vice President of Business Development for Business Life and Senior Living magazines, which have serve the business and senior communities of Glendale, Burbank, Pasadena, Los Angeles County, Foothills, San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys for over 27 years.