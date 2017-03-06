Armenia Parliamentary Election 2017 Survey: Tsarukyan Alliance Leading by 26.4%

YEREVAN (Armradio.am) — If parliamentary elections were held next Sunday, which political force would Armenian citizens vote for? The Armenia Office of the Gallup International Association has carried out a public opinion poll to reveal the initial rating of the political forces running for parliament and to find out which parties and alliances are likely to cross the threshold of 5% and 7% respectively.

The survey was conducted among 1,146 adults all over Armenia from February 23 to March 2. Gallup International Association’s Armenia Office Director Aram Navasardyan presented the results to reporters today.

If the elections were held next Sunday, which political party or alliance would you vote for?

Tsarukyan Alliance – 26.4%

Republican Party of Armenia – 22.8%

Yelk Alliance – 4.3%

Armenian Revolutionary Federation – 3.9%

Free Democrats Party – 3.4%

Armenian Renaissance – 2.7%

Congress-People’s Party Alliance – 2.6%

Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanian Alliance – 1.8%

Communist Party of Armenia – 1%

Aram Navasardyan said 14.1% of participants refused to respond, another 17% found it hard to answer. He said, however, that the election campaign can change much. Besides, Ashot Navasardyan said, the study has not referred to regional voting, which, he said, could also affect the indices of lower-ranked forces.

According to the results of the poll, 59% of respondents say they will definitely participate in the elections, 25.7% are likely to participate, 4.3% are likely not to participate, while 7.1 will definitely not participate in the voting.

Aram Navasardyan said they expect 50-60% voter turnout.

Based on the same survey, 12.5% of respondents are fully satisfied with their life, 44% are rather satisfied, 26% are rather unsatisfied, and 16% are not satisfied at all.

In response to a question “How do you assess the current material, economic situation of your family?”, 1.1% of the respondents said very good, 11.9% good, 60% in the middle, 18.2% poor, 8.6% very poor.

“How do you assess the current economic situation of Armenia?”, 0.7% said very good, 2.1% good, 25% in the middle, 37% poor, 34.6% very poor.

“Will you, your family live better or worse a year later compared to now?”, 2.9% of the respondents said better, 27.7% somewhat good, 38.2% as of now, 12.7% somewhat bad, 8.7% significantly worse.

In response to a final question “Currently what are the major three problems faced by Armenia?”, 58.1% of the respondents said unemployment, 39.9% the state of war, 28.2% emigration, as well as economic situation, low wages, corruption, low pensions, inflation.