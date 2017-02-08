One Armenian Serviceman Killed, Another Wounded in Azeri Ceasefire Violation

STEPANAKERT — Serviceman of Karabakh Defense Army (NKR) Gegham Manukian (born in 1979) has been killed as a result of ceasefire violation by the Azerbaijani side in the northern direction of the Defense Army at about 11:00 today, the NKR Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“The NKR Defense Ministry shares the sorrow of the heavy loss and expresses support to the serviceman’s family and friends,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry said another soldier, private of the NKR Defense Army Koryun Kirakosian (born in 1988) was heavily wounded in Azeri firing in the Martakert direction at about 12:00 today.