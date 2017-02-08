Top Posts
Home Artsakh One Armenian Serviceman Killed, Another Wounded in Azeri Ceasefire Violation
ArtsakhFeaturedNews

One Armenian Serviceman Killed, Another Wounded in Azeri Ceasefire Violation

February 8, 2017

STEPANAKERT — Serviceman of Karabakh Defense Army (NKR) Gegham Manukian (born in 1979) has been killed as a result of ceasefire violation by the Azerbaijani side in the northern direction of the Defense Army at about 11:00 today, the NKR Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“The NKR Defense Ministry shares the sorrow of the heavy loss and expresses support to the serviceman’s family and friends,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry said another soldier, private of the NKR Defense Army Koryun Kirakosian (born in 1988) was heavily wounded in Azeri firing in the Martakert direction at about 12:00 today.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Baku Rejects Calls for Sniper Withdrawal

June 15, 2012

Armenia, Karabakh Deny UN Deal With Azerbaijan

October 4, 2010

Armenian FM: Azerbaijan Trying to Mislead the International Community

June 29, 2015

American Armenian Rose Float Association’s “Field Of Dreams!” Wins Past Presidents Trophy

January 2, 2017

ICRC Representatives Visit Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

April 1, 2011

French Senate Rejects Armenian Genocide Bill

May 4, 2011

Businessman Levon Hayrapetyan Freed from House Arrest

September 16, 2015

Turkey Transfers to France Body of Executed ASALA Member Levon Ekmekjian

January 7, 2016

Armenians to Celebrate 360 Years in Madras

July 1, 2013

Armenian Servicemen March at Bastille Day Parade in Paris

July 14, 2014

Leave a Reply























 