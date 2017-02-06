Dr. Richard Hovannisian to Present in Tampa a Lecture on Historic Armenian Cities and Provinces

St. Hagop Armenian Church of Pinellas Park, FL will host Dr. Richard Hovannisian for a presentation entitled “The Ubiquitous Armenians: The Lesser Known Armenian Communities of Asia Minor and the Northeastern Mediterranean” on Monday, February 13 at 7:00pm at St. Hagop Armenian Church, Shahnasarian Hall, 7020 90th Ave N., Pinellas Park, FL 33782.

This presentation is based on the last three volumes of Professor Hovannisian’s UCLA conference series “Historic Armenian Cities and Provinces.” It focuses on lesser known but vibrant Armenian communities in Asia Minor, such as Ismid, Bardizag, Adabazar, Armash, and Bursa as far as Konia. Other communities that will be discussed include the Cappadocian region of Gesaria/Kayseri, Talas, Evkere, Tomarza, and Evereg-Fenese. Finally, Dr. Hovannisian will discuss the Northeastern Mediterranean coastal centers of Dort-Yol, the Sanjak of Alexandrettta, Musa Dagh, and Kessab, an area where the rugged and sturdy people repeatedly demonstrated their heroism.

Dr. Hovannisian will also present “Differing Armenian Choices in Times of Crisis” on Tuesday, February 14 at 3:00 pm at the University of South Florida (USF) Library, 4th Floor Grace Allen Room.

Dr. Richard Hovannisian is Professor Emeritus of Modern Armenian and Near Eastern History at UCLA, President’s Fellow, Chapman University, Adjunct Professor of History, University of Southern California, and the Editor of Armenian Communities of the Northeastern Mediterranean Series.