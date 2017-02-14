Armenian Genocide Commemoration to Be Held in Times Square Sunday, April 23, 2017

NEW YORK, NY — On Sunday, April 23, 2017 from 2-4 pm, thousands will gather in Times Square (43rd St. & Broadway) to commemorate the 102nd anniversary commemoration of the Armenian Genocide (Medz Yeghern), the first genocide of the 20th century. In recognition of Genocide Awareness Month in April, Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah) will also be commemorated, along with other genocides committed in contemporary history.

This powerful event, free and open to the public, will honor the 1.5 million Armenians who were massacred by the Young Turk Government of the Ottoman Empire and the millions of victims of genocide worldwide. Speakers will include well-known artists, politicians, academics and humanitarians. Dr. Rachel Goshgarian, Professor of History at Lafayette College and Armen McOmber, Esq. will preside over the program, whose theme is “Turkey is Guilty of Genocide: Denying the Undeniable is a Crime.”

“These killings, which were labeled crimes against humanity and civilization at the time, exactly fit the definition of the word genocide, which was coined by Raphael Lemkin, a Polish-Jewish lawyer in 1943,” said Dr. Dennis Papazian, Founding Director of the Armenian Research Center at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. “In the long run, Turkish recognition of the Armenian Genocide is critical, since Turkey is the responsible successive government of the Ottoman Empire.”

The 102nd Armenian Genocide Commemoration is organized by the Mid-Atlantic chapters of the Knights & Daughters of Vartan (www.kofv.org), an international Armenian fraternal organization headquartered in the United States, and co-sponsored by the Armenian General Benevolent Union ( www.agbu.org) , the Armenian Assembly of America (www.aaainc.org), the Armenian National Committee of America ( www.anca.org) , the Armenian Council of America and the Armenian Democratic League – Ramgavars.

Participating organizations include the Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, Prelacy of the Armenian Church of America, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Catholic Eparchy for U.S. and Canada, the Armenian Church Youth Organization of America (ACYOA), the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF-YOARF), Armenian youth organizations and university Armenian clubs.

For more information please visit, www.kofv.org/main/april232017 www.april24nyc.org, www.armenianradionj.net , www.theforgotten.org, www.armenian-genocide.org , www.twentyvoices.com.