Armenia Sends Second Cargo of Humanitarian Aid to Syria

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — With the assistance of Russia, Armenia has sent another humanitarian aid cargo to Syria.

The aircraft, loaded with food products and other first-necessity items took off from Yerevan’s Erebuni airport and landed in Latakia, Syria.

Vigen Sargsian, defense minister of Armenia, reminded reporters this is the second time humanitarian aid is being sent to Syria at the order of President Serzh Sarkisian. “Within the framework of CSTO, our Russian partners made an offer to join efforts and provide such assistance together, with the participation of other CSTO member states as well. And, responding to this offer, Armenia initiated the delivery of this humanitarian aid. And we are very grateful to the Russian side, that it enables the delivery of this humanitarian aid by providing the cargo aircraft”, the minister said.

The defense minister attaches importance to this step, because Armenia itself has numerous times felt the importance of international humanitarian aid. “This is especially important in the case of the Syrian people, because we very well remember that it was the Syrian people who opened their doors and welcomed Armenians a century ago during the worst disaster that happened to the Armenian people. All of us hope that peace will be established in Syria very soon and people will return to their normal lives. But until then, we will continue supporting the Syrian people as much as we can, and all those who are in need”, the minister said.

The Armenian humanitarian aid will be equally distributed to all those who are in need. Armenian and International structures engaged in humanitarian assistance will handle the distribution of the aid in Syria. “Overall, we delivered 40 tons of cargo to Syria. The aid will be delivered to everyone in need”, Sargsian said.

“I think humanitarian aid doesn’t recognize nationality, and we would like this aid to be distributed equally to all in need. And people who appear in difficult situations usually quickly form the ability of assisting each other. I am sure the way will be found to deliver this humanitarian aid to everyone in need, regardless of ethnicity”, Sargsian said.

The minister added, as humanitarian aid Armenia is sending food products and first-necessity items, everything which people in that situation might need.

The Armenian Government allocated more than 46 million AMD from the reserve fund to send humanitarian aid to the people affected by the Syrian conflict.