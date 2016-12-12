Former President of Mexico Ernesto Zedillo joins Aurora Prize Selection Committee

NEW YORK — The Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity has just confirmed the appointment of Ernesto Zedillo to the 2017 Aurora Prize Selection Committee. The former president of Mexico joined members of the esteemed Aurora Selection Committee at a meeting in New York for deliberations on the 2017 Aurora Prize finalists.

As president of Mexico, Zedillo led the country through profound democratic and social reforms and participated in many initiatives to find solutions to some of the greatest challenges facing the global community. Zedillo received the Franklin D. Roosevelt Freedom from Fear Award in 2002 and was the chairman of the Global Development Network from 2005-2011. He is currently director of the Yale Center for the Study of Globalization where he focuses on championing international development.

“I am delighted to welcome President Zedillo to the Aurora Prize Selection Committee; he will bring tremendous insight and perspective to this outstanding jury,” said Vartan Gregorian, president of Carnegie Corporation of New York and one of the co-founders of the Aurora Prize, of which he is also a Selection Committee member. “President Zedillo’s reputation as an advocate of progressive social and political reform, as well as his track record as a recognized leader on global and humanitarian issues, will add tremendously to the Committee’s decision-making process in selecting the next Aurora Prize Laureate.”

“I am honored to join this esteemed Selection Committee alongside such respected advocates for the world’s most vulnerable,” said Ernesto Zedillo. “I look forward to honoring those who are putting themselves at risk for the sake of another and embodying the very best in what makes us a global community today.”

The Aurora Prize Selection Committee is comprised of nine humanitarians from around the globe whose extraordinary achievements give them a unique perspective into humanitarian endeavors that deserve global recognition.

Zedillo joins current Aurora Prize Selection Committee members including Nobel Laureates Oscar Arias, Shirin Ebadi and Leymah Gbowee; former president of Ireland Mary Robinson; human rights activist Hina Jilani; President Emeritus of the International Crisis Group and former Foreign Minister of Australia, Gareth Evans; Vartan Gregorian; and Academy Award-winning actor and humanitarian George Clooney.

Zedillo was formally introduced today to the other members of the Selection Committee and joined a day-long discussion in New York where the Aurora Prize Selection Committee reviewed all shortlisted nominations submitted during the three-month nominations process. The Selection Committee also received an update on plans for the 2017 Aurora Prize Ceremony and associated events. The 2017 Aurora Prize finalists will be announced on April 24. All finalists will be invited to and honored at the Aurora Prize Ceremony in Yerevan, Armenia on May 28, 2017.