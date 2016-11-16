Top Posts
Armenia
ArmeniaNews

Cyber Security Issues Discussed on Sidelines of “NATO Week” in Armenia

November 16, 2016

YEREVAN — Armenian and foreign experts attended a workshop on Cyber Security Capacity Building which is organized on the sidelines of “NATO Week” in Armenia.

Gagik Hovhannisyan, Head of the Arms Control and International Security Department, Armenian MFA, said that the conference is aimed at finding ways to protect from cyber threats.

“Apart from giving a number of opportunities, cyberspace involves some threats too. So, defending cyberspace from external threats is very important, and it is a challenge not only for organizations and individuals, but for the state as well,” said Armenian MFA representative.

“Armenia has already included cyber-security related goals and actions deriving from it in its Individual Partnership Action Plan in 2008-2009. We use the Internet, and I am very happy that Armenia as well is considered as a free country in terms of Internet use by Freedom House prominent organization. Today everyone deals with the computer, the net, they are communicating via e-mails, social networks, in other words, we deal with cyber-space, and of course, protecting the borders of cyber-space is very important in foreign threats”, Gagik Hovhannisyan said.

The workshop was attended by over 10 foreign experts discussing cyber-security issues, sharing the international experience and exchange views.

Ambassador of Germany to Armenia Matthias Kiesler delivered a welcoming speech stating. “I am happy that we have managed to convince a number of German partners to come here, I am happy that we can have a contribution to this important workshop. Today, important emphasis will be put, but the most important is that we are going to hold live discussions, will exchange important information.”

The Ambassador observed that holding of such a conference in Yerevan last year showed positive results.

