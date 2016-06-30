Top Posts
Home Armenia Kerry Holds Phone Talks With Armenian, Azeri Leaders
ArmeniaArtsakhNewsPoliticsWorld

Kerry Holds Phone Talks With Armenian, Azeri Leaders

June 30, 2016

WASHINGTON, DC (RFE/RL) — U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry telephoned the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Thursday to discuss further steps in international efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

President Serzh Sarkisian’s office said he spoke with Kerry about the implementation of confidence-building agreements that were reached at his last two meetings with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. It gave no details.

Aliyev and Kerry also reportedly discussed those agreements in their separate phone call. Azerbaijani news agencies said the two men agreed that the recent Armenian-Azerbaijani summits gave Karabakh peace process “new impetus.”

The U.S. State Department said Kerry asked Presidents Sarkisian and Aliyev to fulfill confidence-building measures and other commitments they made to advance the peace process at a May 16 meeting in Vienna and at a June 20 meeting in St. Petersburg.

Kerry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French Secretary of State for European Affairs Harlem Desir chaired one of the Aliyev-Sarkisian encounters that was held in Vienna on May 16. In a joint statement issued in the Austrian capital, they said the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents pledged to strengthen the shaky ceasefire regime around Karabakh, including through independent investigations of armed incidents there.

Aliyev and Sarkisian went on to meet in Saint Petersburg, Russia on June 20 for talks hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a joint statement with Putin, they said they reached an “understanding” on unspecified issues hampering a Karabakh settlement.

The Azerbaijani APA news agency quoted James Warlick, the U.S. co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, as saying on Thursday that the U.S., Russian and French mediators plan to organize another Armenian-Azerbaijani summit soon.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov confirmed the possibility of such a meeting. He indicated that its date and venue could be determined after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visits to Yerevan and Baku slated for the beginning of next week.

1 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Istanbul Armenian Doctor’s Fertility Center Closed Down as Part of State of Emergency

July 27, 2016

Gaidz Youth Organization Donates Over 100 Bags of Clothing to Orphans in Armenia

February 28, 2012

Pro-Erdogan Group Hacks Agos Weekly’s Website, Threatens Community With ‘Eradication’

July 9, 2014

Evgeniy Kaspersky Receives RA Presidential IT Award

November 18, 2015

Armenia’s Head Coach Bernard Challande Resigns

March 30, 2015

Armenian Ambassador to UN Deplores Azeri Barbarities

June 30, 2016

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Ertuğrul Kürkçü

January 22, 2016

Rep. Schiff Meets with Bishop Armash Nalbandian of the Syrian Armenian Church of Damascus to Discuss Plight of Syrian Christians

January 29, 2014

World’s First Wikipedia Monument Designed by Armenian Sculptor Unveiled in Poland

October 23, 2014

Sarkis Hatspanian: Armenia’s Dual Citizenship Policies Too Selective Towards Turkish-Armenians

August 30, 2013

1 comment

joe July 1, 2016 at 6:22 am

Trust and support the Armenian Army ONLY…Do not trust this American diplomat. If all of Armenia vanished tomorrow he would be just fine..As an American Armenian I am familiar with the Neocon-Zionist hijacking of our foreign policy making US State Department. Didn’t this same diplomat supposedly say ‘The US is for territorial integrity’ on the eve of Karabakh’s invasion last April? Unlike the US politicians that anyone can bribe, the US State Department must be infiltrated as it is currently already infiltrated, and used to their gain only. This is clear their push to now use US resources, troops and of course money to fight Iran for them.. Not only are these people NOT ARMENIA’S FRIENDS but some would say the actual concoctors in the destruction and theft of wealth and property of the ORIGINAL Armenians from Anatolia itself. Know our enemies. Trust Ourselves ONLY.

Reply

Leave a Reply























 