THE VATICAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with His Holiness Pope Levon XIV. The Prime Minister shared the news and accompanying photos on his Facebook page.

His Holiness welcomed Prime Minister Pashinyan’s visit to the Vatican and his participation in the canonization ceremony of Archbishop Ignatius Maloyan and six other Blessed individuals. The Pope highlighted the close relations established between the Holy See and Armenia, emphasizing the significant role of the Mekhitarist Congregation of Venice in strengthening these ties.

Prime Minister Pashinyan once again congratulated His Holiness on his election as the Pontiff of Rome, wishing him strength and success in fulfilling his sacred and demanding mission. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of Pope Levon XIV, the tradition of close dialogue between the Holy See and Armenia would continue, along with the Holy See’s consistent attention to issues important to Armenia.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed regional matters, including the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as humanitarian concerns.

His Holiness congratulated the Armenian government on the progress achieved in this regard and expressed hope that peace in the region would mark the beginning of a new phase of cooperation and stability.

Prime Minister Pashinyan reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the peace agenda for the prosperity and sustainable development of Armenia and the region.