YEREVAN — Following his meeting with Azerbaijan’s president in Copenhagen, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that the issue of the so-called “Zangezur Corridor” has been addressed. Speaking after a Cabinet session, he emphasized that there is no longer any reason to focus on the topic, as it is no longer relevant to Armenia’s state interests.

“This topic is no longer current. Yes, there was a very serious discussion at the highest and most authoritative international levels, and as a result, the issue was addressed in the statement released after the Copenhagen meeting. For me, at least, this issue no longer exists,” Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister noted that all necessary clarifications had been made during the course of those communications.

“As reflected in the statement, many nuances have been clarified. Therefore, there is no longer any basis for continued focus on this matter. It’s one thing if there are substantive grounds, but I believe there are none left for this topic,” he added.

On Actions Against Clergy and the Armenian Apostolic Church

Pashinyan denied allegations of government hostility toward the Armenian Apostolic Church, stating that recent legal actions against clergy were conducted strictly within the law.

“There is no attack by me on the Armenian Apostolic Church,” Pashinyan said. “Nowhere in the Church’s documents does it say that the Catholicos and the Church are one and the same, or that a bishop and the Church are identical. In the history of the Armenian Apostolic Church, there have been several cases when Catholicoi have resigned and left office. Did the Church collapse as a result? No, it did not.”

When asked whether the recent law enforcement actions against clergymen might be part of the peace process — given their timing with statements by Azerbaijan’s religious leader criticizing the Armenian Church — Pashinyan rejected the suggestion outright.

“That is impossible,” he stated. “I have no authority to give instructions to everyone, nor do I believe that there are officials in Armenia who are willing to carry out illegal orders. State institutions in Armenia operate strictly within their legal powers and rights. I learned from the news that a criminal report had been filed, to which there was an official response.”

Pashinyan further remarked that in today’s political climate, “engaging in opposition activity has become the best way to avoid criminal liability.”