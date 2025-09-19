WATERTOWN — The Art of Disruption | The Art and Impact of Serj Tankian opened at the Armenian Museum of America on September 6 to an enthusiastic crowd of members, trustees, and fans celebrating the work of this remarkable artist, musician, and activist. The exhibition features Tankian’s original abstract paintings, music compositions, video installations, poems, and personal artifacts—an immersive experience that redefines the boundaries between sound, image, and feeling.

The unforgettable opening evening included a live panel discussion with museum director Jason Sohigian, exhibition curator Ryann Casey, and assistant curator Amanda Cantillon.

Grammy Award–winning System of a Down vocalist Serj Tankian brings his multi-sensory vision to the Armenian Museum of America in Watertown. His abstract paintings—layered with striking colors that evoke deep, often indescribable emotions—come alive when paired with music he composed especially for them.

On view through February, The Art of Disruption showcases Tankian’s original abstract paintings alongside his musical compositions, video installations, poems, and personal artifacts, creating an immersive experience that blurs the lines between sound, image, and emotion.

A visionary singer, composer, poet, visual artist, activist, and producer, Serj Tankian (b. 1967) has long used creative expression to channel his passion and purpose. Born in Lebanon to Armenian parents and later re-rooted in Los Angeles, Serj grew up immersed in the blending of cultures, ideas, and art. The principles of integration and adaptation learned early in life permeate his creative pursuits—whether in music, art, or poetry—where cultural influences are fused with a profound sense of social consciousness.

As the lead singer and songwriter for System of a Down, Tankian has released five studio albums, winning a Grammy Award in 2006 for “B.Y.O.B.” and selling more than 40 million albums worldwide. His solo work includes Elect the Dead (2007), Imperfect Harmonies (2010), Harakiri (2012), Orca Symphony No. 1 (2013), Jazz-Iz Christ (2013), and the critically acclaimed EP Elasticity (2021). He has also produced Cool Gardens Poetry Suite (2021) and the two-part Cinematique Series (Illuminate and Violent Violins, 2021), followed by Perplex Cities (2022) and Foundations (2024). Tankian has contributed to numerous soundtracks, including I Am Not Alone (2021), Truth to Power (2021), and Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street (2022). In 2002, alongside Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave), he co-founded the non-profit Axis of Justice, which unites musicians, fans, and grassroots organizations in the fight for social justice.

As a visual artist, Tankian has exhibited his work nationally and internationally since 2013, beginning with Disarming Time: Musical Paintings at Project Gallery in Los Angeles. Often accompanied by original compositions and scores, his exhibitions create a uniquely audible and visual experience. With over 100 original works, Tankian’s art has been shown at the New Museum Los Gatos, Tufenkian Fine Arts, Garboushian Gallery, Art Angels, Stephanie’s Gallery, and his own Eye For Sound Gallery in Los Angeles. His work has also been exhibited in New Zealand since 2019, including at The Vivian and Boyd-Dunlop Gallery, and more recently at Suite Gallery in Auckland and Wellington (2023).

Beyond music and art, Serj Tankian is an accomplished poet, writer, and activist. He has published two poetry collections, Cool Gardens (2002) and Glaring Through Oblivion (2011), as well as his New York Times bestselling autobiography, Down with the System: A Memoir (2024).