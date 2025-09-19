ZAGREB – Armenia’s Greco-Roman wrestling team member, Olympic bronze medalist, world champion, and four-time European champion Malkhas Amoyan has claimed his second world championship gold medal.

In the final of the 77 kg weight category at the Greco-Roman World Wrestling Championships held in Zagreb, Croatia, Amoyan faced Japan’s Nao Kusakai, the 2024 Olympic gold medalist, and defeated him decisively with a score of 10–1.

Amoyan, who won a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, has secured the European Championship title in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. He first became world champion in 2021.

The International Wrestling Federation also highlighted Amoyan’s victory, posting:

“Back to the top! Malkhas Amoyan defeats Olympic champion Nao Kusakai to capture the world title in the 77 kg weight category.”