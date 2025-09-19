Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

ZAGREB – Armenia’s Greco-Roman wrestling team member, Olympic bronze medalist, world champion, and four-time European champion Malkhas Amoyan has claimed his second world championship gold medal.

In the final of the 77 kg weight category at the Greco-Roman World Wrestling Championships held in Zagreb, Croatia, Amoyan faced Japan’s Nao Kusakai, the 2024 Olympic gold medalist, and defeated him decisively with a score of 10–1.

Amoyan, who won a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, has secured the European Championship title in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. He first became world champion in 2021.

The International Wrestling Federation also highlighted Amoyan’s victory, posting:
“Back to the top! Malkhas Amoyan defeats Olympic champion Nao Kusakai to capture the world title in the 77 kg weight category.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

The ECHR Judgment Regarding Perinçek v. Switzerland: Who Won?

Introduction In reaction to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Grand…

Genocide Scholar Steven L. Jacobs to Speak at NAASR on “Lemkin and the Armenian Genocide”

BELMONT, MA — Prof. Steven L. Jacobs, Aaron Aronov Chair of Judaic…

Russian Billionaire Intends to Settle in Karabakh

KARABAKH (RFE/RL) — A controversial Russian businessman, who had become one of…

Telethon 2012: Answering the Call of a Fellow Armenia

GLENDALE — For more than 3 weeks now, students from local high…