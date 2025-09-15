DEBED, ARMENIA — The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) officially opened the newly constructed Debed Secondary School in Lori Province, a milestone for the community at the start of the academic year. The school is dedicated to Harry & Suzanne Mangoian, whose generosity made the project possible.

The opening ceremony was attended by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Zhanna Andreasyan, and the Governor of Lori. Also present were COAF Founder and Chairman Dr. Garo Armen, Executive Director Liana Ghaltaghchyan, members of the COAF board, supporters, and local community members. The ceremony opened with the Armenian national anthem, performed by students, followed by a message from the benefactors’ grandchildren and official speeches.

Highlighting COAF’s commitment to education, COAF Founder and Chairman Dr. Garo Armen stated, “I believe the future is what we can create together—as one nation. Everyone must be involved in shaping it. Our goal, our mission, is to help the children of Armenia become key players in the country’s future.”

In his speech, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the importance of the new school building in Debed, stating, “Congratulations to all of us… This is a milestone in a process that began long ago and will continue… This is exactly the kind of partnership we believe in.”

The governor of Lori, Aren Mkrtchyan added, “COAF has become emblematic of Lori, and this new school building in Debed is another milestone… people who once believed in the potential of a remote village like Debed have succeeded, and we are grateful and indebted to them.”

Liana Ghaltaghchyan, Executive Director of COAF, touched upon how investing in education is the most effective way to transform communities:

“This is one of the best examples of how public-private partnerships can work… I want to emphasize that while a beautiful building is very important, from this moment, the most important thing for us is the content—what kind of education is delivered here and what opportunities are created for the children.”

The school was fully designed and constructed by COAF, made possible through the generosity of Harry & Suzanne Mangoian, with support from other benefactors and the wider COAF community. It replaces the previous school building, which was demolished after being deemed structurally unsound. With a $2M project budget and a construction timeline of 18 months, The result is a modern structure that models efficient spending while prioritizing functionality and student experience.

Built to earthquake-resistant standards, the new school features bright and modern classrooms, science labs, and collaborative learning spaces. Adjacent to the building, COAF constructed a new sports field and playground, along with landscaped community spaces that enhance the broader environment. Furnishings and equipment from the Education Ministry ensure the school is fully equipped to meet modern learning standards.

During construction, Debed students studied at the COAF SMART Center in Lori. With the new school complete, students begin the year in a safe, inspiring environment. The building has been handed to the local government for operation.