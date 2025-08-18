YEREVAN — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Armenia on a two-day official visit. At Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport, he was welcomed by Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Mher Grigoryan.

Pezeshkian stated that his upcoming visits to Armenia and Belarus are aimed at enhancing the role of Iranian companies and advancing previously reached agreements, particularly joint investment projects. He made this announcement during a meeting with senior officials, which focused on Iran’s relations with Armenia and Belarus.

Before departing for Yerevan, President Pezeshkian, speaking at Mehrabad Airport, noted that visits to neighboring countries remain a priority. According to him, “Neighboring countries are a top priority in building and developing relations.”

“We have strong strategic relations with our neighbor and friend Armenia and have always sought to build good relations with each other in social, political, economic, and cultural fields,” Pezeshkian said. “The necessary conditions have been provided, and communication between Iran and Armenia has been facilitated as much as possible. During this visit, we will discuss ways to strengthen our agreements and ties, including communication and cultural links, particularly the North-South Corridor.”

He further noted, “As for the East-West route, it will naturally become a convenient platform for the development of trade along this direction, and we are striving to expand it.”

Addressing concerns about the presence of American companies in Armenia following the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Pezeshkian remarked:

“It is natural to have concerns about the presence of American companies in the region, as they may arrive under the name of one company but later engage in other activities. We will hold discussions with Armenian officials regarding these concerns. As for other matters—including technical, engineering, construction, mining, artistic, social, and tourism fields—excellent documents have been prepared, and we plan to sign them during this visit.”