YEREVAN — “We want peace and stability for our neighbors, especially for our neighbor Armenia. We believe that integration, as well as the factors of friendship, are the best means of preserving security and moving forward on the path of development,” said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during a joint statement with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

“We have always defended Armenia’s territorial integrity, and that is our policy. We oppose any use of force in the region. We believe the leadership of the region should be Caucasian, and outsourcing problems to extra-regional powers only complicates the situation,” he emphasized.

Prime Minister Pashinyan, in his remarks, stated:

“Today, at the foundation of the strong and trustworthy partnership between Armenia and Iran lies the enduring friendship of our peoples, which has honorably stood the test of time and, in many ways, intertwined the historical paths of our nations. We both agreed that the time has come to elevate our bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership. I want to stress that the Republic of Armenia and the entire Armenian people highly value the clear position of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding Armenia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the inviolability of its borders. For both Armenia and Iran, the inviolability of international borders and uninterrupted communication between our states are of vital importance.”

“In this context, I presented to Mr. President the details of the Joint Declaration signed on August 8, as well as the initialed agreement ‘On Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.’ This process is aimed at opening broad prospects for the economic development of the entire region.”

“Armenia attaches exceptional importance to its strategic relations with Iran. I am confident that thanks to the continued active efforts of our governments, we will implement new joint projects for the benefit of our friendly peoples and states.”

Following their meeting, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia and President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran signed a joint declaration.