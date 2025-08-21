SHERMAN OAKS — The Charlotte and Elise Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School (“Merdinian”) celebrated the beginning of its 44th Academic Year with a special Convocation Ceremony on Wednesday, August 20th, attended by students, parents, faculty, board members, and community leaders. This year, the school welcomed a record-breaking 435 students, its largest enrollment class since it first opened its doors in its history.

Vice Principal and Merdinian Alumnus Mrs. Shogher Shanoian kicked off the Convocation by warmly welcoming the students back to their home and served as Mistress of Ceremonies for the program. The Anthems were performed by music teacher Ms. Anna Zakaryan, followed by the pledges, recited by eighth-grade students Daniel Merzian and Gaelle Ezadjian. Rev. Shant Barsoumian, Pastor of United Armenian Congregational Church (UACC), then offered the Opening Prayer, reminding all in attendance of God’s guidance and faithfulness.

Newly appointed principal Ms. Arpi Avanesian delivered her heartfelt message to the students and families, sharing, “I want you to know I come to this role not only with experience, but with a heart committed to honoring the traditions that have shaped this school and to carrying them forward into a vibrant future.” She also emphasized the importance of keeping teaching and learning at the heart of the school’s mission, supporting faculty and staff so they can do their best work, and fostering a sense of unity and collaboration across the community.

Following her remarks, worship songs were performed by Mr. Tameg Khachadore, uplifting the community in praise. Then, Rev. Hendrik Shanazarian, Minister to the Union of the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America (AEUNA), offered the Invocation, calling on students to remain grounded in their studies and steadfast in their service to others.

Then, Board Chair and alumnus Mr. Nerses Aposhian took the podium to reflect on this year’s theme, Faith Anchored, in his remarks, saying: “To me, Faith Anchored means living, learning, and leading with a steady foundation that does not shake when things get tough. It is about knowing who you are and what you believe, even when the world around you is changing quickly. It is not just about religion or rules; it is about having values that guide your choices, your attitude, and the way you treat others. When you are anchored in faith, you do not drift with every trend or challenge. You stay grounded, focused, and resilient.”

The program continued with Ms. Zakaryan leading the Lord’s Prayer, followed by the Benediction delivered by Rev. Shanazarian, who closed the ceremony with blessings for the new school year. Following the convocation, families and community members were invited to a reception hosted by the Parent Teacher Organization, which also provided an opportunity for everyone to meet and connect with the new principal.

Founded in 1982 by the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) and the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America (AEUNA), the Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School remains committed to providing a Christ-centered education that nurtures faith, culture, and academic excellence together. Located in Sherman Oaks, California, the school continues to thrive thanks to the dedication of its administration, Board of Directors, faculty, staff, and the unwavering support of its community. For more information, visit the school’s website.