ANKARA — Several agreements reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the agreement signed between Azerbaijan and the United States, have created a very positive outlook for the region.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated this in an interview with TRT Haber, adding that the Azerbaijani side held consultations with the Turkish side regarding the meeting and agreements concluded in Washington.

“At this moment, there is nothing clear regarding the ‘Zangezur Corridor.’ The parties will discuss what will happen and how the situation will develop. Our position is based on trust. We trust our Azerbaijani brothers,” Fidan said.

He also praised Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s stance on the matter.

