SHERMAN OAKS – The Board of Directors of the Charlotte and Elise Merdinian Armenian Evangelical School is pleased to officially welcome Ms. Arpi Avanesian as the school’s 9th principal, who began her term on July 1, 2025.

With more than 25 years of dedicated service in education, Ms. Avanesian brings deep expertise and vision to her new role. She will oversee Merdinian’s preschool, elementary, and middle school divisions and lead the school’s academic affairs.

Her career includes leadership at AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School, where she led a Pre-K–12 campus of 1,000 students, and at the Los Angeles Family School, where she focused on strategic development and community engagement. As an educational consultant, she has supported multiple schools in planning, staff development, accreditation, and strategic planning. She has served on boards including the Western Diocese Saturday School, TCA Arshag Dickranian Armenian School, Los Angeles Family School, and Playgroup Preschool.

Ms. Avanesian began her career teaching high school history at Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School, later serving in administrative and advisory roles at LAUSD, where she led district-wide professional development and curriculum evaluation.

An alumna of TCA Arshag Dickranian, she holds dual bachelor’s degrees in Political Science and History from the University of Southern California, a Master’s in Secondary Education, Curriculum and Instruction from California State University, Northridge, and a California Clear Teaching Credential. She also earned two certificates from UCLA Extension in Advanced and Basic Core Early Childhood Education, both with distinction.

Reflecting on her new role, Ms. Avanesian shared:

“It is a true blessing to serve as principal of Merdinian, a school deeply rooted in Christian faith, Armenian heritage, and a commitment to academic excellence. With God’s guidance, I am dedicated to cultivating a vibrant and rigorous learning environment where teaching and learning are at the heart of everything we do. I believe in empowering students to grow intellectually, spiritually, and emotionally, and I look forward to working alongside our devoted admin, faculty, staff, and families to build a school community that reflects the values and vision of our founders.”

Founded in 1982 at the United Armenian Congregational Church (UACC), Merdinian relocated to its current campus in Sherman Oaks a couple of years later and has grown into an accredited institution serving over 400 students, supported by nearly 55 educators and a dedicated staff. The school’s mission remains grounded in its Christian faith, Armenian heritage, and a commitment to academic excellence.

Nerses Aposhian ’06, Chair of the Board of Directors, shared:

“Welcoming Ms. Avanesian as principal is a meaningful milestone for our school. Her leadership is grounded in faith, excellence, and a deep understanding of our community’s values. With God’s guidance, I am confident she will lead Merdinian with wisdom and purpose, shaping the lives of our students and families for years to come.”