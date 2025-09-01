TIANJIN, CHINA — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar signed a joint communiqué in China to establish diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

The signing ceremony took place in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit. By signing the communiqué, Armenia and Pakistan officially established diplomatic relations.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s statement, the governments of Armenia and Pakistan are committed to developing friendly relations in line with the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-aggression, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality, mutual benefit, and the principles of peaceful coexistence.

The two governments also agreed to exchange representatives and provide the necessary support to one another in accordance with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and customary international practice, in order to implement diplomatic ties.

In a conversation prior to the signing, Mirzoyan and Dar expressed satisfaction with the decision to establish diplomatic relations and discussed prospects for developing bilateral cooperation.

On August 29—34 years after Armenia’s independence—Pakistan had announced its readiness to recognize the Republic of Armenia and establish diplomatic relations with Yerevan.

Today, addressing regional developments, Mirzoyan presented Armenia’s efforts toward establishing peace in the South Caucasus and emphasized that peace had been achieved between Yerevan and Baku. On this occasion, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar congratulated Mirzoyan.

The two ministers also discussed cooperation within multilateral platforms, including the UN and SCO.