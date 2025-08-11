The Central Committee of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party welcomes the initialing of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the direct involvement of the United States in this process.

This landmark development significantly reduces the risk of renewed war — a threat that, like the sword of Damocles, has hung over the Republic of Armenia — and creates all the necessary conditions for achieving lasting peace. It also opens broad horizons for regional economic cooperation and prosperity.

All of this, of course, requires the prompt signing of the peace agreement. In this regard, we are confident that President Trump’s administration, in view of the Azerbaijani side’s unconstructive behavior and rhetoric up until the initialing, will not only act with principle and consistency in implementing this step but will also actively pursue the release of all Armenian prisoners of war and ensure the safe and unhindered return of our displaced compatriots from Artsakh.

Undoubtedly, this is only the beginning of the real peace process, and much work and many challenges still lie ahead. Nevertheless, we remain optimistic about our homeland’s future and encouraged by the prospect that, for the first time since independence, the Republic of Armenia will have friendly relations with all of its neighbors — multiplying its trade and communication links with the outside world. With the memoranda signed with the United States, Armenia will also become an important link and participant in large-scale international and regional economic projects, creating opportunities to build the free, sovereign, democratic, and prosperous Armenia we all dream of.

Social Democrat Hunchakian Party – Central Committee

August 9, 2025