YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy who is completing her diplomatic mission in Armenia, the PM’s Office said.

In his remarks PM Pashinyan highly appreciated the US Ambassador’s activities in Armenia and said that during her tenure the Armenian-American relations registered a positive dynamics.

Nikol Pashinyan said that in recent years institutional reforms have been implemented in Armenia, also with the US support, which contribute to the development and strengthening of democracy. He added that the programs being implemented within the Armenian-American strategic dialogue also contribute to the expansion of mutually beneficial ties.

Lynne Tracy thanked the PM and the Armenian government for the close cooperation and stated that the changes that took place in Armenia during her tenure have greatly contributed to the promotion of democracy in the country. In this context she emphasized the fact of effective reforms in the fight against corruption and in public administration sector.

The sides discussed also a number of other issues relating to the Armenian-American relations.

PM Pashinyan wished Ambassador Tracy new achievements in her future activities.

On December 7, the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, who is completing her diplomatic mission in Armenia.

The interlocutors commended the positive dynamics in the Armenia-U.S. relations, including active political dialogue, the foreign ministry said in a readout.

Minister Mirzoyan thanked Ambassador Tracy for her significant contribution to the development of Armenian-U.S. relations and awarded the Ambassador with the Medal of Honor of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia. Ararat Mirzoyan wished Lynne Tracy success in her future service.