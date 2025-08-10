Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

The Armenian Council of America welcomes the recent signing of the joint declaration by Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the United States’ direct engagement in the peace process.

We are cautiously optimistic that sustained and principled U.S. engagement can lead to a just, lasting peace agreement and the full lifting of the economic blockade imposed on Armenia by both Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Any final agreement must include clear enforcement mechanisms and binding security guarantees for Armenia, to ensure accountability should Azerbaijan violate the terms of the agreement. In this regard, it is a serious mistake for the U.S. Congress to discard Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act.

Furthermore, the United States must do more to press Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to release all Armenian prisoners of war still held in Baku and to withdraw forces from their illegal occupation of sovereign Armenian territory.

The U.S. also has a moral imperative to guarantee the safe and dignified return of displaced Armenians to their indigenous homeland of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Anything less would fall short of the principles of justice and human rights that the United States claims to uphold.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Library to be Named After William Saroyan in Turkey

ISTANBUL — A library in Bitlis will be named after the prominent…

Fresno Hosts Kadir Akin’s Documentary Film RED

FRESNO — On Friday, April 19, 2024, Fresno hosted the film RED,…

New Ambassador Lynne Tracy Vows U.S. Support for Armenia’s ‘Democracy Agenda’

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — The United States welcomes democratic change in Armenia and…

ACA-PAC Issues Endorsements for June 7 Glendale Municipal Elections

GLENDALE — The Armenian Council of America-Political Action Committee (ACA-PAC) is proud…