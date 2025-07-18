Author
YEREVAN — According to a decision by the Public Services Regulatory Commission (PSRC), Romanos Petrosyan has been appointed as the interim manager of the Electric Networks of Armenia (ENA).

“The Chairman of the PSRC has issued a decision to initiate administrative proceedings and implement preventive measures.

Based on a report submitted by the authorized body of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, the PSRC Chairman initiated administrative proceedings against the Electric Networks of Armenia CJSC and appointed Romanos Petrosyan as the company’s interim manager.

The decision will come into force the day after the company is officially notified in accordance with the law,” states the PSRC Chairman’s decision dated July 18.

