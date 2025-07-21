YEREVAN — Armenia is set to take center stage in global biodiversity discussions, as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has officially announced that the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) will take place in Yerevan from October 18 to 30, 2026.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister expressed Armenia’s readiness and enthusiasm to host the landmark event:

“Pleased to announce that the Biodiversity #COP17 dates are confirmed & will be held in Yerevan on 18-30 October 2026. We look forward to welcoming all parties & stakeholders to Armenia to advance efforts for biodiversity conservation!” PM Pashinyan wrote.

The COP17 conference will bring together representatives of nearly 200 countries, along with international organizations, scientists, indigenous groups, civil society, and youth advocates. The event is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, adopted in 2022.

The Government of Armenia has already begun preparations for the summit, which is anticipated to be one of the most important international events the country has hosted in recent years.