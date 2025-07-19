LOS ANGELES – The Armenian Council of America (ACA) has submitted a formal letter to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, welcoming recent remarks by President Donald J. Trump expressing optimism about the prospects for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan following his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

While noting the encouraging tone of the President’s comments, the ACA emphasized that a sustainable and just peace will only be possible if accompanied by concrete security guarantees for the Republic of Armenia. Chief among these is the full withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from Armenia’s internationally recognized sovereign territory and the establishment of enforceable consequences for any future violations of peace agreements.

In its letter, the ACA also urged the Biden Administration to pursue strong diplomatic engagement with Azerbaijan to secure the immediate release of all illegally detained Armenian prisoners. “These detentions are in clear violation of international law,” the letter states, “and lasting peace cannot be achieved while such human rights violations continue unchecked.”

The ACA further called attention to the humanitarian crisis stemming from the 2023 forced displacement of over 120,000 Armenians from the Republic of Artsakh. The organization appealed to the United States to advocate for the safe and dignified return of these individuals to their ancestral homeland, under internationally guaranteed protections.

“The United States must increase diplomatic pressure on Azerbaijan to ensure that any peace effort is not only expedient but truly just and sustainable,” the ACA stated.