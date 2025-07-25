Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenia may not comply with a decision by the Stockholm arbitration tribunal that blocks the Armenian government from proceeding with the nationalization of a major electricity provider owned by Russian-Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan, Justice Minister Srbuhi Galyan said on Thursday.

According to the minister, in disputes related to ENA, the bilateral investment treaty applies, and there is a clear procedure for recognizing arbitration decisions under this agreement.

“The party has the full right and legal opportunity to appeal to the Armenian national courts to have the arbitration decision recognized, and only then can it become subject to mandatory enforcement. Under domestic legislation, there is a possibility to reject enforcement of such a decision if it contradicts public order,” Galyan stated.

The minister noted that the appointment of a temporary administrator to ENA served a different purpose than what is described in the opposing party’s claim.

“The aim was to prevent a potential crisis that genuinely posed a threat to us,” the minister explained.

On Tuesday, the SCC ruled that Armenia must halt any efforts to implement the new legislation or confiscate the company, warning that such actions would impair the family’s ability to recover damages if they ultimately lose control of ENA. The ruling is legally binding on the Armenian government.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenia and Bulgaria to Further Expand Multidimensional Cooperation

SOFIA — Bulgaria is interested in the further expansion of multidimensional cooperation…

Italy and Armenia Commit to Enhance Trade

LONDON (Global Trade Review) — Italy and Armenia’s export credit agencies have…

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Explains Why Pashinyan Will Not Travel to Poland

YEREVAN (Mediamax) — Foreign Minister of Armenia has commented on the fact…

An Armenian American Group Caves in to the Anti-Defamation League

By David Boyajian For several decades the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and other…