YEREVAN — Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian discussed recent regional developments during a phone call.

Grigoryan extended condolences to the families of those killed in the recent 12-day Israel-Iran conflict and wished a swift recovery to the injured.

He emphasized Armenia’s stance on the unblocking of regional transport routes, which is based on the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction. Ahmadian reaffirmed Iran’s position on the issue and expressed support for Armenia’s approach.

Both parties underscored the importance of maintaining security and stability in the region.

The two officials also discussed key items on the bilateral cooperation agenda between Armenia and Iran.