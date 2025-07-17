LUXEMBOURG – A financial agreement for the “Resilient Syunik” program was officially signed at the European Investment Bank (EIB) headquarters in Luxembourg, with the participation of Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and EIB President Nadia Calviño.

The agreement was signed by Armenia’s Minister of Finance Vahe Hovhannisyan and EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska.

Under the €50 million loan agreement, the program aims to support the ongoing development of Armenia’s Syunik Province by improving local infrastructure in the sectors of water supply, healthcare, and education. The initiative will also address the needs of displaced persons who have settled in Syunik, as well as the communities hosting them, ensuring dignified living conditions for all.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan emphasized the importance of the agreement, expressing gratitude to the EIB for its cooperation and the joint efforts that led to the finalization of the program. He expressed hope for the successful and efficient implementation of this significant project.

“The cooperation between the Government of Armenia and the European Investment Bank reinforces the increasingly dynamic Armenia–European Union political dialogue and the growing partnership agenda, which is built on shared values of sustainable development, economic growth, and enhanced regional resilience,” Grigoryan stated.

During his visit to Luxembourg, Deputy Prime Minister Grigoryan also held separate meetings with EIB President Nadia Calviño and Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska. The parties discussed prospects for deepening cooperation and reviewed the status of ongoing joint projects.

The “Resilient Syunik” program reflects the shared commitment of Armenia and the European Union to promote inclusive growth, strengthen infrastructure, and ensure long-term stability in the Syunik region — a strategic area for the country.