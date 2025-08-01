MADRID — Grigor Ghazaryan, a member of Armenia’s youth weightlifting team, was crowned champion at the European Youth Weightlifting Championships, winning three gold medals and setting multiple records.

At the championship held in Madrid, Spain, Ghazaryan competed in the 84 kg weight category. In the snatch event, he successfully completed all three lifts—140 kg, 145 kg, and 148 kg. With his final lift, he set a new European youth record and secured first place in the event.

In the clean and jerk, Ghazaryan began with a 180 kg lift, setting new European youth records both for the clean and jerk and the combined total. He then improved his results by lifting 185 kg and 190 kg in succession. He also claimed first place in this event.

With a total of 338 kg, Grigor Ghazaryan became the 2025 European Youth Champion.

In the +94 kg weight category, Harutyun Hovhannisyan earned the title of champion with a combined total of 346 kg.

In the snatch, Hovhannisyan completed three successful lifts of 150 kg, 156 kg, and 160 kg. His final lift also set a new European youth record, earning him a gold medal in this event.

In the clean and jerk, he lifted 180 kg and 186 kg, finishing second in that discipline.